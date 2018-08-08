E.H. Horne School celebrates 75th year

ENFIELD: The community is invited to attend the 75th anniversary of E.H. Horne School in Enfield.

The milestone will be celebrated on Sept. 9 with an old fashioned family picnic and reunion from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the E.H. Horne Community Activity Centre. It’s located at 248 Highway 2 in Enfield.

The event will be held following mass at St. Bernard’s Church. It will see former classmates, dance-mates, teachers and other staff members all reunite and reminisce about old times and more.

E.H. Horne School opened its doors in 1943.

Besides the reunion, the celebration will see RSI Danceworks showcase its talents with a video of its Nutcracker performance; children’s activities from E.H. Childcare; and a 1943 theme from the Enfield Heritage association.

There will also be face painting; old fashioned games; music and more during the three hour celebration.

Those attending can bring their own picnic or buy a Withrow’s sausage on a Box Mill Cafe bun. Gluten free sausages and buns will be available. Free treats, lemonade, snow cones, popcorn and cookies will be available for the kiddies.

The celebration is brought to you by the E.H. Horne School Preservation Society.

For more information, contact Susan McCarvill at 902-883-8918 or Susie McDonell at 902-883-8403.