Oakfield Beach closed until further notice

OAKFIELD: Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents Oakfield Beach in Grand Lake is closed to swimming until further notice due to high bacteria levels in the water.

Oakfield Beach is a supervised beach. Municipal staff regularly test the water quality at all supervised and four unsupervised municipal beaches during the summer months.

Recent test results indicate bacteria levels at this beach exceed Health Canada swimming guidelines.

High bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including weather conditions and waterfowl. Staff will continue testing the water until bacteria levels return to normal. The municipality will advise residents when the beach reopens.

For more information on municipal beaches and outdoor pools across the Halifax region, please visit our beaches page.