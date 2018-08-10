Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT: Prior to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 9, Halifax District RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on the South Rd. in Middle Musquodoboit.

As a result of the collision, an adult female, who was a passenger in a car, was transported by EHS to the QEII in Halifax with life-threatening injuries. Three other occupants in the vehicle were assessed by EHS at the scene.

The two occupants of the second vehicle were assessed by EHS at the scene.

An RCMP Collision Analyst is on scene and the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

The investigation is continuing.