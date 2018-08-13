JULIAN, John Jacob “JJ”– age 91, of Indian Brook, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Antigonish, he was a son of the late Thomas and Angeline (Knockwood) Julian.

He was a Constable at Indian Brook for many years. John was also a commissionaire, Veteran of World War II and the Korean War, coach for many ball teams and a school bus driver for over 40 years. He was a band counsellor in Indian Brook for many years.

He is survived by sons, Gerald, John, Russell, Paul; daughters, Sylvia Julian, Sandra Julian, Carol (David) Williams and Catherine Willis; sister, Theresa Lewis, Lennox Island, PEI.; many grandchildren, great grand children; 35 foster children;

and god children Sharon Boutlier, Keith Paul, Theresa Julian and Nina Jackson.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Mary Catherine (Paul); sons, Dale and Edgar; brothers, Edward, Frank, Joseph, Peter; sister, Mary Veronick.

Visitation will be in the family home, 440 Hollywood Drive, Indian Brook beginning at 11 am, Saturday, July 28 until time of Funeral Mass 2pm, Tuesday, July 31, 2018 to be held in St. Catherine’s Roman Catholic Church, Indian Brook, Celebrant Father Ron Cairns.

