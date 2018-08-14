Cassius Clark quick like a cat

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Cassius Clark was the cat to catch on Saturday night Aug 11 at the Toromont CAT 250, but none of the 25 other competitors in the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour field could do that when the checkered flag flew.

The victory at the CAT 250, held before more than 3,000 fans at Scotia Speedworld under sunny weather, was the Farmington, Maine native’s fourth at the major race. He earned $14,775 Canadian for his win and also takes home the prestigious Scott Fraser Memorial Cup.

Clark’s emotions said it all as he came to Victory Lane with the checkered flag in hand. As he exited the no. 13 car he let out a big holler.

“This was kind of a sweet revenge after that circus act at the other 250, so it’s nice to be in victory lane again,” said Clark.

Dylan Blenkhorn of Truro was second, while Enfield’s Shawn Turple came home third. Porters Lake’s Cole Butcher finished fourth and Kent Vincent of Crapaud brought home the no. 8 in fifth.

It wasn’t easy for Clark.

Just before the halfway break he ran out of fuel and came to a stop on track. It left him a lap down. However, because he was the first car a lap down at the halfway break, he got the lap back. And from there, he was on a mission.

“I had an awesome race car all day,” said Clark. “This thing was on rails all day. When we unloaded, it was a bit off but Andrew (Hicken) and the King crew worked on it to get it to my liking.

“We put it back to where it was in years past and it worked. It was spot on.”

He said he enjoys racing in the no. 13 hot rod, out of the Rollie MacDonald stable in Pictou County.

“It’s a real pleasure to drive this thing that’s for sure,” said Clark.

Clark said he knew it would be tough, but felt he had the car that could do it and he did, becoming the most decorated driver in the Toromont CAT 250’s 19 year history.

Turple was using a new engine in his no. 0 Dexter Construction-Municipal Group red beast.

“I’m still not getting everything out of it I should so some more setup adjustments and driver getting used to it will help a lot,” he said.

Blenkhorn was happy with his finish.

“We had a few bad weeks so this result shows us that the car is getting close to being back,” he said.

Turple has struggled lately, so the podium finish was a relieve.

“This was good redemption today at the home track,” he said.

Braden Langille of Shubenacadie had a rear end issue end his night after just 40 laps, while the no. 30 of Steve Lively of Shubenacadie went up in smoke on lap 51.

After the race, Butcher is 103 points ahead of Craig Slaunwhite as he looks to snag the championship.

In the Maritime League of Legends Farrell’s Construction 50, Craig MacDonald of Waverley came away with the win. Emily Meehan of Rawdon was third.

The Pro Stock tour is back in action Aug. 25 at Petty; Sept. 8 at Riverside; and the finale on Sept. 15 at Scotia Speedworld.