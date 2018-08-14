Firefighters respond to electrical fire

ENFIELD: Three fire departments from the Corridor responded for a possible structure fire at a residence in the 400 block of Highway 2 in Enfield mid-afternoon on Aug. 12.

More than 20 firefighters from Enfield, along with mutual aid from Elmsdale and Lantz, were paged out to the call at 4:09 p.m. Highway 2 by the Magnolia was reduced slightly for a short time as crews attended to the scene.

Todd Pepperdine, chief for Enfield, said all parties were outside of the home upon fire crews arrival. EHS was called to tend to one person, but it was not a firefighter.

He said fire crews were returning back to station in Enfield about an hour after the call.

“The smoke seemed to be from a belt from the washing machine,” said Pepperdine.