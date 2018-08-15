PARKER , Sandra J. – Age 58 of Shubenacadie East, passed away after a hard-fought battle with lupus on August 13, 2018 in the QEII Halifax Infirmary Site, Halifax.

Born in Woodstock, ON, she was a daughter of the late Cecil and Irene Barbrick.

She worked at the Airport Hotel for 25 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Sandra adored her little dog Sophie. She had a passion for her flower gardens and enjoyed tv bingo and playing games on the internet.

She is survived by her husband Reg; sons, Reg (Celia), Michael (Tara); chosen daughter, Danielle; sister, Ruth (Lawrence) MacDonald; grandchildren, Alex, Jaiden, Brianna, Jackson and Addison; nieces, Ashley and Shanda; nephews, Vaughan and Randy and long-time family friend, Ricky Maguire. She was predeceased by her brother, Carl.

As per Sandra’s request, cremation has taken place, no visitation or funeral will be held.

The family would like to thank Kelly, Nancy, Danielle and all those who helped support them through this terrible time.

Donations in memory may be made to the Lupus Society of Nova Scotia, PO Box 236, Windsor, NS B0N 2T0

