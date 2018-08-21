Brigadier General A. Robie MacDonald (ret’d) CMM, CD

Robie MacDonald, a proud Canadian who served his country well, passed away on August 15, 2018, in Halifax, NS.

Born in Truro, NS on August 16, 1942, he was the son of Clarence (Clem) and Florence MacDonald (Dewis) of Shubenacadie and Truro. Robie will be missed deeply by his wife Germaine, daughters Penny (Bill Morash) and Heather, grandchildren Glenn and Kathryn, sister Kathryn (Peter Meerburg), brothers Ronald (Dorothy Jean), Jim (Carol), Danny (Linda), numerous nieces and nephews, and his dear dog Max.

Robie served for 40 years in the Canadian Army Reserve while working full-time in his chosen career. He was a well respected businessman, known for his integrity and attention to detail, and throughout his military career was an excellent mentor to many young officers seeking to become outstanding leaders. Highlights of his military career include commanding the 1st Battalion, The Nova Scotia Highlanders, serving as Commandant of Camp Aldershot, and as the Commander of Atlantic Militia Area, and Land Forces Atlantic Area.

Robie enjoyed and participated fully in his community, loved sharing his quick wit and sense of humour with family and friends, and always had a story or two that related to any conversation. While he was often a man of few words, the words he spoke had impact and the advice he provided upon request was usually right on target.

Throughout his lifetime, Robie had two passions: gardening and landscaping; and, trains. His retirement offered the opportunity to follow both, one in the spring and summer months and one during the winter. In spring and summer, Robie would be most often be found outside on his tractor landscaping or tending to his many fruit trees, while the winter months found him creating new additions to his model railroad layout. It was Robie’s time to leave his seat on the train, but throughout his ride, he ensured that those left on this train had plenty of wonderful memories to enjoy as they now continue on their journey.

A service in memory of Robie will be held on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 2pm at Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. Live stream of the service will begin at 1:55pm at http://distantlink.com/ettingers.html.

A reception will follow in the funeral home hospitality area, after which interment will be held at Preeper Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Army Museum Halifax Citadel (armymuseumhalifax.ca ) or a charity of choice.

Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Robie may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com