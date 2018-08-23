CROUSE , Winnifred “Winnie” Pearl – age 88, of Shortts Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 22, 2018 in the Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro.

Born in West Dover, she was a daughter of the late Granville and Jennifer “Jean” (Morash) Zinck.

At a young age, Winnie moved to Truro to keep house. Through life long friends, she met the love of her life, Clarence. They married and soon had five children. Mom devoted her life to many hardworking years of raising her family and feeding the hired men of the farm. She was a loyal friend to many and loved to entertain. She always made sure everyone had lots to eat. “Clean out this pot and make it a sunny day.” Winnie volunteered with the United Church. Her love for life led her on travels across the globe, but she was always drawn back to her family and the farm. Her love of the lake and the love for her grandchildren kept her energy flowing. Nana Crouse was blessed with 13 grandchildren and she was actively involved with their daily activities and was proud of their many accomplishments.

Winnie will be sadly missed by her children, Paul (Evelyn), Frank (Gail), John (Shari), Wendy (Chris) McLaughlin; 13 grandchildren; sister, Doreen (Glen) Bell; brothers, Emmett (Sharon) and David (Sharon); several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Clarence; son, Allen and brothers, Arthur, Roosevelt and Kenneth.

Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held 7-9pm Monday, August 27 in Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Highway 2, Shubenacadie, from where a funeral service will take place 11am Tuesday, August 28, Rev. Larry Harrison officiating. Live stream of the service will begin at 10:55am at: http://distantlink.com/ettingers.html

A reception will follow in the funeral home hospitality area. Family interment in Pine Grove Cemetery, East Stewiacke.

Donations may be made to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre Foundation.

The family would like to express their gratitude to all the staff at the Truro Hospital.

Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Winnie may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com