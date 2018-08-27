James Joseph William Hnatiuk, 67, died unexpectedly on August 18, 2018 and returned home to his heavenly father.

James was blessed with a large and loving family. He was born in Emo, Ontario to the late Peter and Mary Hnatiuk and later raised by Andrew and Helen Hajdu. He is survived by siblings, Anne, George, John, Helen, Margarite, Nick and Patsy and preceded in death by Sophie and Michael.

James married the love of his life, Ellen Theresa on September 8, 1973. He was a dedicated father to son Douglas James and daughter Carlleen Ann. He was also a loving grandfather to grandsons Jaedon, Linden, Anderson and Greyson, who he cherished beyond words.

James was a kind and passionate man, who always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how big or small. He went above and beyond in everything he did, always giving 110%. He was a sailor for 25 years, rising to the highest non commissioned rank of Chief Petty Officer 1st Class. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and after retiring from the military went on to open Hnatiuk’s Hunting & Fishing Retail store and gun range. He was the leader of the Christian Heritage Party from 2008-2014, a Deacon for 13 years, missionary and a published author, “Torments to Miracles”. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.