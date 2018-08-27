MILLER, Rita Pearl – age 79, of Mill Village, died August 20th, 2018, in the Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro, after a brief illness with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Born in Heart’s Delight, Newfoundland to the late William Nelson and Lucy (Perry) Crocker on August 26th, 1938.

Survived by her husband of 56 years, Gordon Phillip Miller; son, James (Heidi) Miller, Sackville; daughter, Ann (Kerry) Miller, Maitland; son, Dale (Coralee) Miller, Truro Heights; her cherished grandchildren, Christopher, Alexander, Thomas, Matthew, Jenny, Logan, Sydney and Lauren; and her heart’s delight, great grandchild, Jackson. Also surviving are her siblings, Grace Downey, Stephen Crocker and Deborah Cooke. Predeceased by her brother, Logan.

Rita arrived in Halifax, NS from Heart’s Delight, NL in 1946. She attended Queen Elizabeth High School and then the School of Nursing at the Children’s Hospital, graduating in 1959. She worked at various hospitals and for a brief while she was a Public Health Nurse. She finished her career at the IWK Children’s Hospital on the baby floor, 7 West, retiring in 1993. Rita loved working with the babies and had a passion for nursing.

Rita was a traveler and visited many places with her sister, Grace, who was her best friend and partner in crime.

Above all things, Rita loved her grandchildren and great grandson. Her only regret was that she would miss out on seeing where life would lead them.

Rita donated her body to the Dalhousie Donation Program. There will be no funeral as per Rita’s insistence.

Deep gratitude from Rita’s family to Dr Pelley, Dr Kelly, Dr Nicholson, and the amazing nurses on IMCU 3D. A special thank you to Rita and Gordon’s neighbours, Harry and especially Ogie, for their help and kindness over the years.

No flowers, please – Rita never liked them. Donations can be made to the IWK Foundation, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada or to the charity of your choice.

Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Rita may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com