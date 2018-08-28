Noble brothers grab Bandolero checkered flags at SSW

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The Noble brothers of Nine Mile River and Oldham’s Marshall Bezanson were the local racers with big nights coming home with the checkered flag during TOURSEC Twin 50’s night at Scotia Speedworld on Aug. 24.

In the TOURSEC Twin 50’s Lightning division 50 lap feature, Bezanson outlasted the field in his no. 106 to take the big win. He held off the 145 of Travis Keefe and points leader Steve Matthews in the no. 198 for the victory.

Tyler Hallahan of Elmsdale drove the Ken-Etic Auto racing 142 to victory in one of the heat races. He was subbing for Bruce Larter.

Rawdon Gold Mines’ Adam Meehan took two wins in the Strictly Hydraulics Legend class of the CARSTAR Canada Weekly Racing Series—one in the heat and then in the feature. Meehan, who pilots the no.6, is running a part-time schedule this summer, but is the full-time crew chief of the 75 of sister Emily’s Legend car.

David Hibbs piloted the no. 56 to the finish line ahead of Upper Nine Mile River’s Dave Matthews in the no. 99 in the Thunder 50 lap feature. Shubenacadie’s Darren Flemming was third in his no. 22 hot rod.

Hibbs also won the Thunder division’s lone heat race.

It was an all-East Hants top two podium placings in the Beginner Bandolero race as Dawson Noble took the no. 8 to victory lane as the winner, while Enfield’s Gage Gilby had to settle for second place. Gilby won the divisions heat race.

In the Bandit/Outlaw division, not to be outdone by brother Dawsone, Colton Noble took his 03 machine to the checkered flag. He beat the 66 of Owen Mahar and 87 Danny Chisholm across the line. Mahar and Chisholm were the heat race winners.

Kennetcook’s Nathan Singer brought home the no. 81 in fourth place.

The weekly series continues Aug. 31; Sept. 7 and concludes the 2018 season on Sept. 14.