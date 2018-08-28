Turple, Langille nab top 10s at Cummins 200

RIVER GLADE, N.B.: Two drivers from East Hants came across the checkered flag in the top 10, which featured an all-PEI podium at the end of the Cummins 200 at Petty International Raceway, outside Moncton, N.B.

Shawn Turple of Enfield finished just off the podium in the no. 0 Dexter Construction hot rod in fourth, while Braden Langille of Shubenacadie finished in ninth in the no. 51 Velocity Machining/NOVA Racing-sponsored machine.

For the no. 30 of Steve Lively of Shubenacadie, he attempted to race and make the grid but an engine issue forced him to pack up early. He is credited with a 21st finish position in the race.

Jonthan Hicken (Brudenell, PE) took the victory, leading the Island charge. It was his ninth career victory and he took home the prestigious River Glade International trophy. Darren MacKinnon (Charlottetown, PE) was second while Robbie MacEwen (Charlottetown, PE) came home third.

Truro’s Dylan Blenkhorn rounded out the top five respectively in the 21 car field.

Langille received the Exide Batteries Rookie of the Race award with his ninth place finish. The King Freight Lines Future Winner Award, which goes to any driver in the field who has never won a Series race, was awarded to MacEwen.

Craig MacDonald (Waverley) was first to the checkers in the 50 lap Maritime League of Legends feature; Cody Byrne (Orwell Cove, PE) was on top of the podium in the 50 lap East Cast Mini Stock Tour event; and Sam Rogers (Lower Onslow, NS) won the 25 lap Bandolero race.

The Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour returns September 8th with the Lucas Oil 150 at Riverside International in Antigonish, before culminating with the season finale Dartmouth Dodge 200 on Sept. 15 at Scotia Speedworld.