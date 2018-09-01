RCMP checkpoints focus on large truck traffic in NMR

NINE MILE RIVER: Thirty-six summary offence tickets were issued to large truck traffic in Nine Mile River following checkpoints by East Hants RCMP, with assistance from Vehicle Compliance Officers, on Aug. 30.

The checkpoints were focused on identifying large truck traffic travelling through the area, in contravention of the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) and Regulations.

“The community has raised the concern about large truck traffic using the area as a shortcut to get between Highways 102 and 101,” said S/Sgt. Steve Ettinger, of East Hants District RCMP. “In leveraging the knowledge and experience of our partners at Vehicle Compliance, we were able to identify a significant number of traffic violations in areas of the act that the average RCMP officer isn’t completely familiar with.

“This was a very effective way to address that concern.”

Several Summary Offence Tickets were issued as a result of the checkpoints:

· 14 Summary Offence Tickets were issued under the MVA

· 7 warnings under the MVA

· 1 drug seizure under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

· 4 re-inspection orders under the NS Motor Vehicle Inspection Regulations

· 4 counterfeit Motor Vehicle Inspection decals were seized

· 6 Motor vehicle inspections completed, resulting in 3 rejection stickers issued and 3 vehicles being taken off the road due to safety concerns

Road safety continues to be a priority for Nova Scotia RCMP. If you see someone driving in an unsafe manner, contact the RCMP anywhere in Nova Scotia by calling 1-800-803-RCMP. If it’s an emergency, call 911.

PHOTO: RCMP, along with Vehicle Compliance Officers, held road checkpoints in the Nine Mile River area on Aug. 30. The checkpoints were focused on identifying large truck traffic travelling through the area, in contravention of the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) and Regulations. (RCMP photo)