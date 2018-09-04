Chamber hosts networking event with FRABA

OAKFIELD: The East Hants Districts Chamber of Commerce held a networking on the range and patio event on Aug. 29 at Oakfield Golf & Country Club.

Members from the Fall River & Area Business Association were invited and in attendance at the event, which saw the business owners and members mingle with food and drinks on the driving range.

After that as the sunset, they all headed for the patio to sit down and talk about what their businesses are up to and getting to know one another.

The two groups hope to hold more of these events so owners from the nearby groups can network a bit more and see how each can help one another.

MAIN PHOTO: Members who took to the driving range from East Hants & District Chamber of Commerce and Fall River & Area Business Association (FRABA) pose for a photo at Oakfield Golf & Country Club. The event was a networking event for business owners with both groups held on Aug. 29.