Jr C Pens to honour Davies, host pre-season tourny

LANTZ: The late Bud Davies, well-respected and well-known coach of the HERH Tigers boys hockey team and business owner, will be honoured by the East Hants Junior C Penguins with a trophy named after him.

The trophy will be named the Frank(Bud) Davies award and given to the player who demonstrates leadership, dedication and hard work, along with the teams core values of respect; integrity; teamwork; character; accountability; and family/community.

East Hants will host the NSJRC league’s pre-season tournament from Sept. 14-16 at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The Pens will open the tournament on Sept. 14 with a 7 p.m. game against Metro. They will also face Windsor on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.; and Sackville at 3:15 p.m. That will wrap up their tournament action.

East Hants’ home opener date will be announced at a later date when the full schedule is released. At that time, details on the opening ceremonies for that game, which will involve past graduating players, sponsors, and the presentation of the Bud Davies Award for 2017/2018 will also be unveiled.