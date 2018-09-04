Veterans nab wins at SSW

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Two veteran racers with a lengthy resume to their credit came away with the checkered flags on Kiddie Ride Night, presented by Fleet Brake, on Aug. 31 at Scotia Speedworld.

Darren Wallage took the no. 24 to Victory Lane in the Affordable Fuels & Metro Home Heating Sportsman division on the third-to-last CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series race night at the track, located next to Halifax Stanfield Airport in Enfield, HRM.

Walton area’s Richard Salter came home in third place in the no. 10 hot rod. Fletchers Lake’s Matt Vaughan was second in the no. 08 Aerotec Engines/Fall River Chiropractic-sponsored machine.

Oakfield’s Alex Johnson drove his no. 14 machine to a win in the second heat race.

In the Beginner bandolero division, Gage Gilby’s dream season continued as he won his sixth race of the season, and almost certainly clinched the Beginner bandolero division championship in the process with two weeks left.

Kennetcook’s Nathan Singer took the checkered flag in the second Bandit/Oulaw heat race at the wheel of the no. 81. In the feature race, Colton Noble put the no. 03 machine out of Nine Mile River into the final podium placing.

Upper Nine Mile River’s Dave Matthews rounded out the top five in the 10-car TOURSEC Thunder feature race.

Chalk up another win for the 106 of Oldham’s Marshall Bezanson in the TOURSEC Lightning division. It seems like Bezanson has found the groove as the season nears its end. He sits fifth in points.

The driver won a week earlier in the 50-lap TOURSEC Twin 50.

Bezanson held off points leader 198 Steve Matthews who came home second. Rational Richard Drake of Windsor Junction was fourth in the no. 141.

A week after the no. 142 Bruce Larter drives regularly hit victory lane with Elmsdale’s Tyler Hallahan at the helm, Larter himself earned career win number one with a heat race victory.

MAIN PHOTO: The 106 of Marshall Bezanson won again during CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series action on Aug. 31. Here he’s pictured during Kiddie Ride night before race action. (Healey photo)