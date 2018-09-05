GOODMAN , Louise “Pearl” age 83 of Dartmouth passed away peacefully on September 5, 2018 in the Admiral Long Term Care Centre, Dartmouth.

Born in Homeville, Cape Breton, she was a daughter of the late William A. and Evelyn MacLeod.

Pearl was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She took great joy in travelling wherever her family were in the world.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Kevin (Kathleen) Goodman, Kim (Ron) Cooper, Kelly (Ross) Branch; grandchildren, David, Kayleigh, Kari, Evan, Colin and Kaleb; great grandchildren, Gavyn, Rylan and Harper; brothers, Duncan “DA” (Shirley), Ken (Carol); sister, Carol (Sandy) Reynolds; brother in-law, Donald Burns; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by sisters, Anita and Bonnie.

Cremation has taken place. A funeral service will be held at 3pm Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Christ Anglican Church, Lantz, Rev. Canon David Fletcher officiating. A reception will follow in the church basement. Interment will take place in Christ Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society of Nova Scotia.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the excellent care and compassion shown to our mother and her family during her stay at The Admiral.

Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Pearl may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com