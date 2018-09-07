Drug-impaired driver faces charges after rear-ending SUV in Shubenacadie

SHUBENACADIE: A 36-year-old Indian Brook woman faces charges of Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle after rear-ending an SUV in Shubenacadie yesterday.
At approximately 2:15 p.m., East Hants District RCMP responded to a call where a Mazda 3 rear-ended a Kia Soul on Mill Village Rd. The victim suffered minor injuries.
The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene. She was taken to the Lower Sackville RCMP detachment for evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), where it was determined she was impaired by drugs. She was released from custody and will appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on November 5 at 9:30 a.m.
The investigation is continuing
If you drive impaired, you put yourself and others at risk. There is no excuse for it. To help protect your community, please report impaired drivers. If it is safe to do so, make note of the following information, as it will help police respond:
If you drive impaired, you put yourself and others at risk. There is no excuse for it. To help protect your community, please report impaired drivers. If it is safe to do so, make note of the following information, as it will help police respond:
· license plate number
· make and model of the vehicle
· description of the driver
· location of the vehicle and direction of travel