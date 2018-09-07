Drug-impaired driver faces charges after rear-ending SUV in Shubenacadie

SHUBENACADIE:

A 36-year-old Indian Brook woman faces charges of

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle

after rear-ending an SUV in Shubenacadie yesterday.









At approximately 2:15 p.m., East Hants District RCMP responded to a call where a Mazda 3 rear-ended a Kia Soul on Mill Village Rd.

The

victim suffered minor injuries.







The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene. She was taken to the Lower Sackville RCMP

detachment for evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), where it was determined she was impaired by drugs.

She was released from custody and will appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on November 5 at 9:30 a.m.









The investigation is continuing



