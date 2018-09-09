Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Indian Brook ATV crash

Featured Online First
Patrick Healey

INDIAN BROOK: A 24-year-old Indian Brook man was transported by Lifeflight helicopter to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision on Saturday night Sept. 8.

In a release, Indian Brook RCMP say they responded to an ATV crash at 7:30 p.m. Indian Brook Volunteer Fire Department and EHS also responded to the incident, which occurred on Tuff St.

The the lone rider went off the roadway and struck a culvert. He was taken to the QE II in Halifax.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

