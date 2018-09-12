Blenkhorn pulls off thrilling Pro Stock Tour win

Truro racer tapped leader Donald Chisholm with a lap to go, made pass for Lucas Oil 150 checkers

JAMES RIVER: Dylan Blenkhorn used an old fashion bump n’ run to move hometown favourite Donald Chisholm out of the way as the field came to the last lap flag to grab the checkered flag at the Lucas Oil 150 at Riverside International Speedway on Sept. 8.

The Truro wheelman in the no. 67 had to hold off Chisholm who tried his own bump n’ run but couldn’t pull it off as they came to the stripes as Blenkhorn held on and beat him to the line in a thrilling finish for the large crowd on hand at the track’s season finale and second-to-last race on the 2018 schedule for the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour.

“Donald never made a mistake,” said Blenkhorn. “It felt like I followed him for 1,000 laps. That’s what he had to do. He was slowing up in the middle.

“I gave him a little help and moved him out of the way, just some short track racing.”

Chisholm, who was the dominant car leading for 116 of the 150 laps, chose his words politely in post-race interview.

“The car was good, but we needed some help in the middle of the corners and that’s where the 67 was better than us right there,” he said. “I might have done things differently if I had to do it again. It’s been a tough, tough year for us. Not happy with second, but it’s a better night than what we’ve had all year.

“Disappointing is one way to describe it (the bump and run by Blenkhorn).”

Charlottetown’s Greg Proude, who also led in the race which saw just two cautions, came home third.

”It’s about time,” said Proude. “We’ve had a good car all year, but just had bad luck. It feels really great.”

Karson Aube of Lantz is a part-time pit crew member with the P.E.I.-based Proude racing team.

Meanwhile, East Hants drivers didn’t fare as well as it looked like they were going to.

Shubenacadie’s Braden Langille was in a top 10 spot until what appeared to be a flat tire sent him to pit lane with three laps to go. He finished 17th, four laps down in the no. 51 Velocity Machining-NOVA Racing hot rod.

Shawn Turple of Enfield brought the no. 0 Dexter Construction-sponsored machine home in eighth place, a lap down.

The no. 30 of Steve Lively of Shubenacadie, out of the Casey Racing stable, came home two laps down in 15th.

Points leader Cole Butcher struggled in the no. 53 Atlantic Tiltload hot rod, coming home in tenth place a lap down to Blenkhorn. He was never a threat on this night.

In the East Coast Mini Stock tour undercard, Islanders split the podium in first and third—Cody Byrne and Matt Watson—while Nine Mile River’s Dave Matthews was second. Matt Warren claimed the 2018 title.

Kennetcook’s Pete Miller in the no. 92 battled with the no. 23 Shawn Waterfield in the NAPA Sportsman 75 lap feature which went green before the Pro Stock feature, coming home in second place. Colby Smith claimed the four race series championship.