East Hants RCMP hand out school zone violations

MILFORD: East Hants RCMP handed out more than 40 traffic violations during a two-day school speed zone checkpoint in various areas of the region.

The school zone speed patrols took place Sept. 10-11 at various different school zones across the Municipality of East Hants.

In two days, officers issued 22 school zone violations; three speeding tickets; 10 different warnings in three different school zones on Sept. 10.

On Sept. 11, at two other school zones—including Highway 14 in Rawdon—there were six written warnings and one summary offence ticket handed out.

“People aren’t used to complying with the school zone speed limits after the summer,” said S/Sgt. Steve Ettinger with Enfield RCMP when asked why he thought there were so many infractions.

He said for school zones that the speed limits posted—in some cases drivers are mandated to slow to 30 kilometres per hour, and other areas it remains at 50 km/h—has to be followed when children are present all day long.

The 30 km/h speed limit is in effect when a school is located on a street which has a 50 km/h speed limit. On roads where that limit is higher, the law says vehicles must reduce their speed to 50 km/h.

Ettinger said this means that anytime children are present in a school area, a driver is required to reduce their speed. Even if it is after school hours or during the summertime.

Children present is defined as being on the highway in the school area, or outdoors, within 30 metres of the highway, in the school area. This reduced speed limit is in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year when children are present in the school area, the law says.

Ettinger said residents can expect more enforcement of the school speed zone limits by his East Hants members.

“We will be out doing more enforcement and educating drivers,” he said.