LANTZ: The Shooters Bar & Grill Red Sox are the 2018 Intermediate Men’s Eastern Canadian Champions with a 1-0, eight inning win in the final against the Sydney White Sox on Sept. 9 in Lantz.

The Red Sox advanced to the final after a victory in the semi final game against Guysborough 4-0.

In that game, Randy Frame threw a gem giving up just four hits with 10 K’s. Myles Coldwell paced the offence with a three-run HR.

In the final, Bryan Gillis tossed a one-hit shutout in eight innings of work to secure the win. Matt Anthony knocked in the winning run, hitting a pitch from brother Alex.

Frame was named tournament MVP surrendering just three runs by pitching the Red Sox to a 4-0 record. (Submitted photo)