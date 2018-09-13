From the Firehouse – August calls

NOEL: Here’s a look at the fire calls for the month of August for fire departments throughout East Hants in Elmsdale; Kennetcook; Mount Uniacke; Noel; Enfield; Maitland; and in Colchester County in Stewiacke.

Noel fire responded to five calls during August, including four medicals. They were also paged for a mutual aid request to a neighbouring department for a motor vehicle collision.

In other department news, Fire Chief Wayne Greene is pleased to announce the department has purchased the old aerial that Enfield Fire had. It will be put into service in the very near future.

For Kennetcook Fire, they were paged out on six calls during the month, ;led by two medical assists. They also had one fire alarm activation; one brush fire; one vehicle fire; and one motor vehicle collision.

Enfield Fire heard the “sound of their people” 36 times over the 31 days of August, with 17 of the calls for medical assists. They also responded to four alarm activations; four mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department; four motor vehicle collisions; three brush fires; three vehicle fires; and one structure fire.

In Nine Mile River, they had 11 responses, led by four motor vehicle collisions. They were also paged to three mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department; three medical assists; and one vehicle fire.

Fire Chief Tyler Dauphinee wants residents to be reminded with the colder temperatures coming to clean your furnace and chimney.

Uniacke Fire had 13 calls for service during August, with 11 of those being medical assists. They also had two calls for mutual aid assistance to a neighbouring department.

With Fire Prevention Week Oct. 7-13, the fire department has advised there are three simple ways people can people can reduce their risk to fire and be prepared in the event of one:

•Look for places fire can start

•Listen for the sound of the smoke alarm

•Learn two ways out of each room”

Uniacke Fire will be holding an open house on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. as part of their Fire Prevention Week activities. All are welcome to the event. They will have demonstrations and fire prevention tips for everyone.

Stewiacke Fire heard their pagers sound 24 times during the month of August as they responded to 15 medical assists.

The firefighters were also paged to four mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department; two motor vehicle collisions; one power line arcing; one fire alarm; and one water rescue.

For Elmsdale Fire, they had 18 medical assists among their 37 calls for service in August. They also had 13 motor vehicle collisions; four fires; one alarm activation; and one smoke condition.

Maitland Fire had a busy month for their area, responding to 11 calls. Six of the responses were for medical assists; two motor vehicle collisions; two fire alarm activations; and one vehicle fire.