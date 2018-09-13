Johnson, Noble, Flemming nab solid results at SSW

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Local racers brought home eight top five finishes and five checkered flags on Molson Coors Night during CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series action on Sept. 7 at Scotia Speedworld, located across from Halifax Stanfield Airport.

Enfield’s Gage Gilby took home the feature and heat race win in the Beginner bandolero division, almost all but certainly putting his name of the division championship in his rookie season of racing.

In the Bandit/Outlaw Bandoleros (the higher age group), Nine Mile River’s Colton Noble drove the no. 03 to a podium placing with a third place result in their feature race.

Alex Johnson of Oakfield drove his no. 14 hot rod to a victory in the heat race of the Affordable Fuels & Metro Home Heating Sportsman division. He came home with a third place finish in the 38-lap feature.

Walton area’s Richard Salter, in the no. 10, came home second in the feature. Beaver Bank’s Megan Parrott was fourth.

Stewiacke’s Wyatt McCulloch came home with a fourth place finish in the Strictly Hydraulics Legends feature race, which was won by Jolicure, N.B. racer Cory Hall.

Darren Flemming of Shubenacadie brought home a second place result in the Thunder car feature race, behind winner Jesse Deveau.

Dave Matthews of Nine Mile River earned a heat race win in the Thunder division. However, he was DQ’d for not following race control’s orders in the feature.

Rational Richard Drake of Windsor Junction came home in first place in the TOURSEC Lightning feature in the no. 141 Ken-Etic Auto hot rod, with what he described as a “junk” car after the race. Points leader Steve Matthews rallied for a fourth place finish to maintain his lead over Drake.

The season finale for all classes was scheduled for Championship Friday, on Sept. 14.