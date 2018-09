ENFIELD: The Enfield/Elmsdale Lions Club held their annual golf fundraiser on Sept. 11.

Craig Isenor and Mark Thompson came first in the annual Enfield-Elmsdale Lion’s Club, held at the Brookfield Golf Course.

The golf tournament was followed by a steak dinner and prizes at Curly Portables in Enfield.

Above, they are pictured with Lion Ron Caudle. (Cameron photo)