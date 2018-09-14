OLDREIVE (Scicluna), Giovanna, 89, of Milford, Nova Scotia, passed away peacefully on September 11th, 2018, surrounded by her family.

She was born to the late L’Emmanuel and Concetta on October 11th, 1928, in Msida, Malta. As Vanna was a young girl during WWII her schooling was cut short but she later enjoyed singing opera and worked as a seamstress.

She married the late Frank Oldreive of Portsmouth, England, whom she met during WWII while he was stationed there. They married in Hamrum, Malta on July 5th, 1953. Together they immigrated to Cornwallis, Nova Scotia later relocating to Hardwood Lands, Nova Scotia where they remained for the rest of their lives.

Vanna is survived by four children, Verna (Jack McCulloch) Oldreive, Lantz; Peter Oldreive, Lantz; Paul (Stefanie) Oldreive, Porters Lake; Arthur (Camilla) Oldreive, Brookfield. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Angela, Michael, Tara, Skylar, Forrest, Jillian, Jessica, Marcus and Lucas; six great-grandchildren, Antonio, Niccolo, Brooklyn, Selene, Dylan, and Nash.

Vanna was predeceased by her loving husband of 41 years in 1993 and her beloved daughter Ellen and son-in-law Rusty Hall, in 2010.

Vanna worked hard at creating a home for her family and the many other children who passed through the Oldreive’s doors over the years. Her passion for music and her love of Bingo was well known! She could track not only her bingo card numbers, but the cards of others around her! Vanna was proud of her family and leaves behind an appreciation of the Maltese culture.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Bridget’s Roman Catholic Church, on Thursday, September 20th, 2018 at 5pm. Burial will take place at a later date.

The family of the late Vanna Oldreive would like to thank the staff at Magnolia Nursing Home for the care and respect given to Vanna in her final years.

