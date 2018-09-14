Rail work in Enfield means road closure Sept. 15

ENFIELD: Highway 2 in Enfield, by the Post Office will be closed overnight Saturday Sept. 15 for work on the railway.

CN Rail workers will be on site doing required work on the railway crossing, according to information posted on the provincial government’s 511 website.

The work will mean Highway 2 between Station Road and Riverside Lane will be closed to all traffic.

A detour route to Highway 102 and Highway 214 in Elmsdale will be in place.

The work is scheduled to take place between 6 p.m. Sept. 15 and 6 a.m. on Sept. 16. The road will reopen once the work is complete.

Emergency access for first responders will be maintained during the road closure time.