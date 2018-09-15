Tractor trailer crash closes road in Five Mile River

FIVE MILE RIVER: A motor vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer closed down Highway 236, near Turple Road in Five Mile River on Friday night.

At 8:30 p.m., East Hants District RCMP responded to the single vehicle accident. The tractor trailer was blocking both lanes of the road.

“The driver and lone occupant of the tractor trailer was not injured,” said RCMP in a release late on Sept. 14.

The highway remained closed in both directions while crews worked to remove the vehicle from the highway.

Police said the investigation into the collision is ongoing.