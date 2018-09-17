COOPER , George Edward – age 83 of Nine Mile River, passed away peacefully September 14, 2018 in the Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro.

Born in Halifax, he was a son of the late Joseph and Hilda Cooper.

George worked most of his career for the City of Halifax. He also worked as a chimney sweeper.

He is survived by his son, Stephen; daughters, Cindy Ross and Colleen Ross; granddaughter, Joni Wood; great grandkids, Larissa Wood, Keegan Wood, Jada Wood and Ethan Wood.

He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara and daughter, Lea Gargan.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family having been predeceased by a sister and four brothers.

Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie.

A graveside service will be held 11am Tuesday, September 18 in Sandy Hill Cemetery, Father Michael Walsh officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Condolences, words of comfort and memories of George may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com