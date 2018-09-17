Firefighters respond to Shaw Brick fire

LANTZ: Firefighters from six communities in East Hants responded to a structure fire call at the Shaw Brick Plant in Lantz.

The 911 call same in at 7:59 p.m. of a fire with HazMat material involved (oil) sending crews from Lantz; Elmsdale; Enfield; Station 40 (Dutch Settlement); Shubenacadie; and Milford; along with Special Hazards team from Bible Hill. The HazMat team from Pictou County Station 33 in New Glasgow was paged, but stood down shortly after.

According to social media reports, the first firefighters arrived on scene to heavy smoke showing from a large, single story brick frame commercial building.

VIDEO: Firefighters on scene at Shaw Brick in Lantz

As the fire crews responded, many posts were made online wondering where they were all going. There was also a few people gathered across from the entrance to Shaw’s watching what they could as the flashing lights lit up the sky.

No one—either employees or firefighters—was injured in the incident.

Officials told CTV News that several workers were in the building at the time of the fire. Damage to the plant was minimal. The fire started in the plant’s kiln, which retains heat.

Crews are in the building now, but it will be a few days before the heat goes down so that repairs can begin.

MAIN PHOTO: Firefighters await their next instructions at the structure fire call in the kiln at Shaw Brick in Lantz as the aerial from Enfield keeps an eye on the heavy smoke in the roof area. (Healey photo)