Blenkhorn wins finale, Butcher captures Pro Stock Tour title

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: It seemed only fitting that to end the 2018 Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour two rivals on the track but two of the Maritime racing community’s brightest stars would both end up doing donuts—one for the race victory, the other for his second championship in three years.

Truro’s Dylan Blenkhorn won the Dartmouth Dodge 200 before a large crowd at Scotia Speedworld, but it wasn’t enough to capture the points title as he finished second.

That winning honour went to Cole Butcher who finished third in his no. 53 hot rod. Shawn Turple of Enfield was second in the race.

“I can’t say enough about my crew they work their butts off week in and week out, and the results on the track show that,” he said. “We’ll be back again next year.

He said the thought to lay back once he clinched the title by simply rolling off the hauler never crossed his mind. The title also brought with it a $10,000 payday.

“We never thought of that, we wanted to race hard for the win,” he said. “I can’t wait to get back to the camper and celebrate.”

Butcher said there was great competition in the final race.

“(Dylan) Blenkhorn, (Shawn) Turple, and (Craig) Slaunwhite, we all put on a show for the fans here at Scotia,” he said in a post-race interview.

Blenkhorn said it was great to end the season on a high.

“It was pretty cool way to end the season,” he said. “Hats off to the 53 crew, they deserve it. I wish it was us in their place, but the roles are reversed.

“We should have been better earlier in the season, but that’s when Cole got the points lead and there was no catching him.”

Turple was pleased with his podium finish to a tough season behind the wheel of the no. 0. He said he will be back in 2019 to challenge for the title.

“It was a good solid run, considering where we started (16th) and how we were still myriad back there at halfway,” said Turple. “We just put new tires on it at halfway and it took off. It got us pretty close.”

Waylon Farrell claimed the rookie of the year title, besting Braden Langille of Shubenacadie for that accolade.

Butcher will receive his trophy at the tour’s awards banquet in November.