Jr C Pens hold pre-season tournament

LANTZ: The East Hants Ryson Construction Jr C Penguins hosted the pre-season tournament for the Nova Scotia Junior C Hockey league on Sept. 14-16 at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

All of the games were held on Ice Pad B, where the curling will take place on Thursdays this winter.

The tournament featured all the teams in the league, including Sackville; Spryfield; Cumberland; Eastern Shore; and Metro.

East Hants had a competitive pre-season tournament, which was evident in their game Sept. 15 when they played Hants County rival Windsor as pictured.

The Penguins will hold their regular season opener this Saturday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m. They will recognize the late Bud Davies and award the inaugural Bud Davies Award winner in a ceremony before the contest.