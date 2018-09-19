Enfield Army Cadets hosts Terry Fox Run

ENFIELD: The Terry Fox Run was held Sept. 16 beginning at the Enfield Legion.

Getting ready to cut the ribbon to kick-start this year’s run were (from left) Barb Brown; Easton Kristiansen and his “Paw” Chris Myers, and Marjorie Benere.

The Enfield event was organized and put on by the Enfield Army Cadets. (Healey photo)

These runners are ready to get their Terry Fox Run in Enfield underway on Sept. 16. (Healey photo)

Runners head out on the Terry Fox Run on a beautiful Sunday morning from the Enfield Legion on Sept. 16. (Healey photo)