Fire destroys Belnan garage

BELNAN: A garage with more than 70 years worth of family history inside was destroyed by flames on Wednesday Sept. 19 at lunch time.

Firefighters were paged out shortly before 12 p.m. to a fully involved structure fire in the 740 block of Highway 214 in Belnan. Twenty firefighters from Elmsdale fire; Milford fire; Nine Mile River fire; Lantz fire; Enfield fire; Division 4 Commander for HRM Fire; and Station 40 Dutch Settlement responded to the call.

“When I arrived on scene, Elmsdale firefighters were attacking the fire with one hose line,” said Incident Commander Brad Munro. “I took command and they began stretching a second line. We got to work putting water on the fire.

“It was fully involved with flames shooting out the front.”

With the call being during the daytime, it resulted in a manpower shortage thus why Munro, the fire chief in Milford, was in command.

Smoke could be seen billowing up over the trees from by Cores Worldwide where some motorists parked and turned around to avoid waiting in the traffic line that was beginning to build up.

The homeowner said that the building had 70 years of his families history inside. Photos of the garage before firefighters arrived on scene—provided to The Weekly Press by a bystander—showed it with the door slightly open and flames spewing high into the air.

EHS and RCMP were also at the call; however both were quickly released. No one was injured in the fire.

Highway 214, near Garden Road, was initially closed for about 15 minutes as crews set up to attack the fire.

It was reopened with traffic control in place and one lane going at a time.

Munro said the owner and others assisted firefighter sin ensuring they could battle the blaze safely.

“There were Oxyacetylene tanks inside but the homeowner said they had vented them before we arrived,” he said.

“The homeowner successfully retrieved a lawn tractor out of the building.

“Everything else inside is a loss.”

Firefighters finished up and left the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m.

MAIN PHOTO: Firefighters hose down flames and hot spots from the garage fire on Highway 214 in the 740 block in Belnan on Sept. 19. (Healey photo)