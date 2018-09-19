Flemming, Gilby crowned 2018 champions at SSW

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Darren Flemming saved the best for the last night of TOURSEC Thunder class racing on the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series at Scotia Speedworld.

The driver of the no. 22 came in to the final week of the 2018 season trailing the 51 of Jesse Deveau by six points. In the heat race, a win erased it to just a two point deficit as Deveau finished fifth.

In the feature race, Flemming–who is expected to move to the no. 71 Sportsman car in 2019–came home fourth after a hard battle with Nine Mile River’s Dave Matthews in an exciting finish.

Deveau was sixth, meaning Flemming captured the title by two points—1,131 to 1,129.

In the Beginner Bandolero class, Gage Gilby of Enfield knew after his heat race he had secured the championship and rookie of the year. Gilby went on to end the year with another checkered flag in the no. 25 machine.

Emily Meehan of Rawdon entered the final Strictly Hydraulics Legend race with a three point lead. Unfortunately, Paul Goulden got the better results on this night as his car was hooked up so the no. 57 took the title by gaining six points on his opponent.

Jordan Veinotte finished off the podium in the Sportsman feature, but had a large enough advantage to claim the 2018 championship, his first one after coming runner-up twice in the past couple of years.

Pete Miller of Kennetcook took a heat race win and came second in the feature to end the season. Travis Roma took the feature win.

Deven Smith bested Beaver Bank’s Megan Parrott for rookie of the year honours.

Matt Vaughan of Fletchers Lake was fourth in the race, not enough to grab the title from Veinotte. Meanwhile Upper Kennetcook’s Wayne Miller was fifth in the feature.

Stewiacke’s Wyatt McCulloch won the heat race and Legend feature to cap the 2018 season in his no. 13 black hot rod.

Nicole Richard of Belnan, who has been sidelined for the last three weeks of racing due to a on-track wreck at Scotia Speedworld in her no. 71 machine, earned the Tim Hortons at the Airport Rookie of the Year accolades for the Legends division.

Tom Stewart of Stewiacke took his no. 171 to the win in a TOURSEC Lightning division heat race. Matt Barkhouse won the feature, while Paige Drake of Windsor Junction nabbed the Rookie of the Year award.

Bedford’s Steve Matthews took home the championship her had his hand son all year long in the no. 198 over Rational Richard Drake in the no. 141.

Colton Noble of Nine Mile River brought home a second place finish in the Bandit/Outlaw feature in his no. 03 to capture the 2018 Outlaw championship and Tim Hortons at the Airport Rookie of the Year accolades.

MAIN PHOTO: Gage Gilby of Enfield captured the Hydraulcis Plus Begineer Bandolero class 2018 championship on the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series at Scotia Speedworld. The season wrapped up on Sept. 14, and Gilby took another win. He is expected to be moving up to the Bandit/Outlaw class in 2019. (Laura Thompson photo)