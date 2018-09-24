GRANT, Ruth Irene, -age 98, of Truro, formerly of Hardwood Lands. Our dear Aunt Ruth passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 in the Palliative Care Unit of the Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro. She was a resident of Parkland Truro for eight years after living in Toronto for many years. Born in Hardwood Lands, she was the only daughter of the late George Willard and Lena (Isenor) Grant. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Ruth served overseas in the Army during WWII. She was predeceased by brothers, George, Ralph and Lewis; half brother, Laurie and half sister, Marion, nephew, Kevin. She is survived by nephews, Gordon and Raymond and nieces, Ruth, Mabel and Marlene as well as several great and great-great nieces and nephews.Visitation will be 1-1:45pm, followed by the funeral service at 2pm, Tuesday, September 25, 2018 all from Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Highway 2, Shubenacadie with Rev. Catherine MacDonald officiating.

Reception to follow in the funeral home hospitality area. Burial will be in the Hardwood Lands Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Hardwood Lands Presbyterian Church, or the Canadian Cancer Society.Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Ruth may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com