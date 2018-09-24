SMITH, Beatrice Ruby – age 92, of Selma, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family on September 20, 2018. Born in East Noel, she was a daughter of the late William and Lenna (Barton) Cook.

Bea loved to knit and enjoyed sitting on her front porch. Her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren were her world, and she was devoted to them. She enjoyed watching her morning programs on t.v. and adored her dog, Copper. Bea worked very hard all her life to provide for her family. Bea had no problem letting you know what she was thinking.

Bea is survived by her children, Gary, Maxine, Brian (Christine), Irene (Richard), Diana, Janet (Ian); numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Mary; as well as a large extended family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Aubrey; son, David, grandchildren, Timmy and Savannah; brothers, Ralph, Carl, Ross, Keith, Doug.

Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie.

Graveside service to be held 3pm Saturday, September 29 in Selma Community Cemetery.

The family would like to extend sincere thanks to Dr. Adams and the homecare team.

Donations in Bea’s memory may be made to the Selma Community Cemetery.

