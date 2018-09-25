HOWLETT , Joseph Norman “Joe” – age 40, of Wellington, passed away at home on September 22, 2018. Born in Toronto, he was the son of Alan and Norma Lorraine (Guy) Howlett.

Joe was a wonderful guy and a friend to many. He was a very hard worker. Joe was a quiet man with a dry sense of humour. He will be deeply missed.

Joe is survived by his parents; grandmother, Lilly Guy; partner, Brandy Jackson and her children, Jeromie, Auggy, and Shelby; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Joseph and Marguerite Howlett; Norman Guy.

Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie.

A Celebration of Joe’s Life will be held beginning 2pm Friday, September 28th in the Elmsdale Legion.

A very special thank you to the First Responders.

Donations in memory of Joe may be made to a charity of your choice.

