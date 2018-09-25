RCMP investigate theft of spare tires

GOFFS: Halifax District RCMP is reminding owners of trucks to take steps to ensure their vehicle is left in a secure location after receiving 4 complaints of spare tires stolen off parked trucks over the past month.
All 4 trucks were parked in parking lots for extended periods of time when the owners returned to discover their spare tires were stolen. The investigations are continuing.
Anyone with information regarding the stolen tires is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. – quote File# 18-129747, 18-143489, 18-144754 or 18-148340. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.