BRANT , Mary Marie, – age 66, of Nine Mile River, passed away after a long battle with cancer September 24, 2018 in Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro. Born in Toronto, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Pearl Hickman.

Mary “The Dragon” was a kind-hearted woman who was loved by all. She was bartender at Elmsdale Legion for 20 years.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, Rauly; her boys, Rauly Jr. (Crystal Parker-Brant), Darren (Sandra); grandchildren, Norah, Rachel; sisters, Lillian and Sandra; many fur babies.

Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home. A celebration of Life will be held 2 pm Monday, October 1st in Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Highway 2, Shubenacadie. Legion celebration and interment to take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre Foundation,(Hospice), 600 Abenaki Road, Truro, Nova Scotia B2N 5A1.

Special thanks to the volunteers and nursing staff of the third floor Palliative Care, Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro.

Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Mary may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com.