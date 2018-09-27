Giving Paige an extra boost

TR Construction donates money; will also build wheelchair ramp for Lantz girl

LANTZ: Thanks to the support from the community—and a local contractor—Paige Treen’s life and that of her parents Gail and Peter is about to get simpler.

Paige, who suffers from Zellweger Syndrome which is a rare genetic disorder, is wheelchair bound and needs around-the-clock care. That means one of her parents can’t work, limiting the income the family has to rely on. Paige was diagnosed at the age of 11 months and was given a life expectancy of one year.

This past July, Paige turned 10. She has had many admissions to the IWK Children’s Hospital in Halifax. She was admitted to IWK on July 7 with severe sustained seizures requiring her to have a breathing tube and be placed on a ventilator. This has left a financial strain on the family.

That’s where Tim Reynolds from TR Construction, based in Elmsdale, comes in. The company is one he owns and operates.

After hearing of Paige’s plight during a lemonade fundraiser put on by two youngsters over a couple days—including outside the Elmsdale Sobeys during the summer—the brainstorming began. That’s when Reynolds came up with the idea of giving $150 from each of the jobs his company would have booked during a one month span of July 25 to August 25 to Paige and her family. That total came to just over $750.

The support means the world to the family, Peter said.

“It’s overwhelming and completely out of the blue,” he said. “We could never imagine anyone in the community stepping us for us like Tim did. We never could have imagined this.”

“It’s very heartwarming. I know it means a lot to Paige as well.”

But there’s more. Reynolds isdonating his time, knowledge, and material to build a wheelchair-accessible ramp for Paige.

“A wheelchair ramp would make transporting Paige in and outside so much easier and safer,” said Peter. “My biggest fear is falling down the steps with Paige while carrying her out to the vehicle and this ramp will now make it safer for taking Paige out.

“It means the world to us for everything Tim has done for our family.”

Reynolds said he was only too happy to do what he could.

“We try to be involved with the kids and we saw this need and thought it was only the right thing to do,” he said.

Peter passed on the families appreciation to everything that has been done—from the lemonade stand at Sobeys by two family friends kids; to the donations received online; to the support from Reynolds and others.

“It means the world to me and Gail,” he said. “We could never say thank you enough.”

MAIN PHOTO: Tim Reynolds from TR Construction in Elmsdale raised money to help out Paige Treen and her family in Lantz during the month of July 25-August 25. For every job he had booked, Reynolds donated $150 to Paige. The final tally came to $750. On top of that, he will be building and installing a wheelchair ramp at the families back deck. (Healey photo)