LeDrew, Koch medal at Pan Ams

ENFIELD: Two Enfield athletes who are members of Cheema Aquatic Club did their area proud with podium placing finishes in the Junior men’s category at the recently-held Pan Am Sprint Canoe/Kayak championships.

Cameron LeDrew and Mason Koch both represented their country on the world stage at the event, held on beautiful Lake Banook in Dartmouth. Both train with Waverley-based Cheema.

LeDrew brought home two gold medals from the competition, finishing first in K-2, 1,000 metres with his teammates and crossing the line first in K-4, 1,000 metres.

Meanwhile, Koch grabbed a silver in C-4, 500 metres and a bronze in C-2, 200 metres.