VIDEO: Fire crews quickly extinguish basement fire

ENFIELD: Firefighters responded to a report of fire in the basement of a home in the 90 block of Edmund Drive in Budland Acres subdivision in Enfield just before 6 p.m. on Saturday night, Sept. 29.

More than 30 firefighters from Enfield fire; Elmsdale; Nine Mile River; Station 43 Grand Lake; Lantz fire; and Station 42 responded. EHS and N.S. Power were also on scene.

Enfield Fire chief Todd Pepperdine spoke to The Weekly Press at the scene:

