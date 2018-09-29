VIDEO: Fire crews quickly extinguish basement fire

Patrick Healey

ENFIELD: Firefighters responded to a report of fire in the basement of a home in the 90 block of Edmund Drive in Budland Acres subdivision in Enfield just before 6 p.m. on Saturday night, Sept. 29.

More than 30 firefighters from Enfield fire; Elmsdale; Nine Mile River; Station 43 Grand Lake; Lantz fire; and Station 42 responded. EHS and N.S. Power were also on scene.

Enfield Fire chief Todd Pepperdine spoke to The Weekly Press at the scene:

Firefighters head towards the house, with smoke billowing from it in Enfield. (Healey photo)

