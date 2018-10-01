East Hants “This is Us” will play Oct. 4

MILFORD: East Hants This is Us will make its’ hometown premiere on Oct. 4 at Hants East Rural High School in Milford.

East Hants: This is Us was made possible with funding from the Province of Nova Scotia Communities, Culture and Heritage as part of Canada 150. The film explores the deep and rich history of East Hants and is narrated by Jim Nunn formerly of CBC’s Land and Sea. It premiered at the Atlantic International Film Festival on Sept. 20.

Tickets are available in advance, or at the door at a cost of $10 general admission, $5 for seniors and children. All proceeds will stay in the community, with 50 per cent going to HERH, and the remaining going to the Come Home East Hants Association.

Advanced tickets are on sale at Shooter’s Bar and Grill; McNeil’s Shell, Guardian locations, and AMP Pharmacy.