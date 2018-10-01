HUTT, Gerald, age 80, of Windsor, passed away September 27, 2018 in the Hants Community Hospital, Windsor.

Born in MacPhee’s Corner, he was a son of the late Howard and Bertha (Moore) Hutt.

He is survived by his sister, Pearl Barbrick, Truro; many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Kathy (Lynch); siblings, Vincent, Leland, Haliburton, George, Jean, Dorothy and Effie Clark, Marshall, Orrie, Elmer, Kenny and Sadie Hutt, two others in infancy.

Visitation 6-8pm, Saturday with funeral service 2pm, Sunday, September 30, 2018, both in Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Highway 2, Shubenacadie, Rev. Martin Reid officiating. Interment in Brookside Cemetery, Mill Village.

No flowers please, memorial donations may be made to Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Nova Scotia.

A special thank you to Lou and Debbie Graves for all their love and support.

