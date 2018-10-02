Basement fire quickly snuffed out

ENFIELD: Firefighters from Enfield quickly doused a fire in the basement of a house in the Budland Acres subdivision on the night of Sept. 29.

Just before 6 p.m., firefighters heard the “sounds of their people” for the fire in the basement of a residence in the 90 block of Edmund Drive.

More than 25 firefighters from Enfield fire; Elmsdale fire; Nine Mile River; Lantz fire; Station 43 (Grand Lake); and Station 42 (Wellington) responded to the call. They were on scene for a couple of hours. Most crews were being released and leaving the scene by 8 p.m.

Enfield Fire Chief Todd Pepperdine was Incident Commander on scene.

”The first two crews we had go in were able to pretty much knock the fire down from outside until we had additional manpower arrive on scene,” said Pepperdine as crews worked behind him. “The fire started in the back part of the home.”

He said firefighters had help from the homeowner; she pointed them to where the fire was located. The homeowner went with some friends as fire crews worked.

A dog, a cat, and a hamster were inside the home at the time. The homeowner escaped with the cat and waited in their vehicle nearby; the dog was outside upon firefighters arrival. A hamster was retrieved as well.

Pepperdine said crews would be clearing the scene shortly when interviewed close to 8 p.m.

“The fire is out now, we’re just checking for extensions into the structure,” said Pepperdine.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.