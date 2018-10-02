Elmsdale massage therapist facing more sex assault charges

ELMSDALE: An Elmsdale massage therapist charged with a historic sex assault is facing six additional charges.

East Hants District RCMP has laid six additional charges of sexual assault following one victim’s disclosure to police about a sexual assault at a wellness centre in Elmsdale in 2016.

Five additional victims have come forward since July 20 and on September 13, police arrested Martin Huybers for six additional counts of Sexual Assault.

Huybers has been released on conditions to not be alone with females in his professional practice.

He is scheduled to attend court on October 29 in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on the new charges.

The investigations are ongoing and the RCMP continues to reach out to potential victims. Anyone who feels they have been victimized is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.