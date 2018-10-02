Home opener: Ryson Penguins honour Davies, earn OT win

LANTZ: Captain Clutch came through when it counted for the East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins.

Andrew Hines’ game winning goal early in overtime capped off a come-from-behind 4-3 overtime win for the Pens over the tough Spryfield Attack in their home opener at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz on Sept. 29.

Chad Nemis scored twice, including one on the power-play; and Andrew Antonio had the other tallies as East Hants rallied from 3-1 down to earn the two points for the victory.

Hines, Hunter Christmas, David McGrath, Dustin Culberson, Mitch Urquhart, and Brandon Cuvelier each contributed single helpers.

Jacob Gibbons stopped 16 of the 19 shots he faced. East Hants peppered the Attack net with 44 pucks.

East Hants opened the season with a 4-3 overtime win in Springhill over Cumberland County. Rory Gillis led the way with a pair of goals, while Brandon O’Neil made 41 saves in goal.

The Pens were to play in Sackville on Oct. 1.

Before the home opener, the Pens recognized three overage players from last year’s squad and awarded the inaugural Bud Davies Memorial Trophy to Ryan Jefferies.

The trophy is named after the late Bud Davies, well-known in the East Hants hockey circles and coach of the HERH Tigers when he suddenly passed away.

East Hants has a dozen local players who either have grown up here or have gone through the minor hockey system.