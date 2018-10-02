Jr Pens explode for win over Leafs

LANTZ: Jesse Hamer scored twice to spark a four goal outburst in the third period vaulting the East Hants Junior Penguins over Hants County rivals Valley Maple Leafs.

Entering the third period, the Leafs and Pens were even at 3-3 after a four goal second period between the two teams—with Valley scoring three of those.

In the third period, East Hants came out on fire and connected four times—led by their spark-plug Hamer. He also had an assist in the game.

Also scoring were Quinn MacDonald and Matt Peruzza with a goal and two assists; Adam Peruzza with a goal and an assist. Kyle Randall and Tyler Randall each had one tally apiece.

Assists were credited to Cam Tobin and AJ Guildford with two helpers each; and a single assist from David Martino.

Ryan Huestis stood tall between the pipes stopping 35 of 38 shots in the game.

East Hants fell 5-4 in overtime to Pictou County Scotians in Trenton on Sept. 30.

The Penguins are back in action with their second, two home game weekend. This weekend (Oct. 12 and Oct. 14) they will welcome the Pictou Scotians in a 7:30 p.m. puck drop on Friday night; and the Junior Miners in a 12:30 p.m. game on Oct. 14.

There is no home game on Oct. 19.